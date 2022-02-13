Paul Kruse: Risk of pipeline project extreme

The article penned by the three union officials supporting Line 5 advocated its construction because it would produce a lot of jobs, during construction. Construction would take a couple of years, and then those jobs are done.

Converting to a green economy also produces jobs; A lot more of them, lasting far longer.

The risk of the Line 5 pipeline is extreme, and permanent, for as long as it is being used. Any spill will be highly destructive to a very sensitive area, which includes the watershed region draining into Lake Superior. This area contains clear water streams in which many of the fish of Lake Superior spawn.

Water contamination is a real, and permanent danger.

Enbridge doesn’t have a great history of avoiding spills. They have chalked up 804 spills from pipelines since 1999. Cleanup and recovery from a spill averages about 50%. The rest of the spill remains to poison the waters where it happens.

Both Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are also threatened as this pipeline continues, under water, to refineries in Sarnia, Ontario. The products are then exported around the world. Profits go to Enbridge, there is more oil to burn, and little benefit for Wisconsin.

The time for more oil infrastructure is ending. This project is planned to function for the next 50 years or more.

The consequences of not converting our economy to renewable energy in 50 years will be devastating to the world, and virtually every living creature.

Paul Kruse

Onalaska

