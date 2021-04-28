Paul Munson: Diocese again handling antic internally

Not a good week for the La Crosse Catholic Diocese.. First it gets hit with the start of an investigation by the Wisconsin Attorney General relating to sex abuse and the resulting coverups. Then its alt-right celebrity Father Altman again strikes spewing his deceitful (per the Diocese) and hateful ideas about any number of things from his pulpit and violating local law and church policy on COVID precautions. And, he apparently has become the darling of alt-right hate groups by contributing material to their social media and internet sites. What a guy!

Apparently he doesn't believe God gave humans a brain as part of creation as he would have us deny science, ignore medical knowledge, and not think critically. Our only mission per him is to wait to die to leave our evil life. Sad that apparently he has congregational support for these ideas. But never fear! The Diocese says it is handling his deceitful hateful antics internally. Isn't that what the Diocese and Catholic Church did regarding sex abuse and offending? How has that worked out?