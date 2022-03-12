Paul Munson: Refuting energy claims against Democrats

On Wednesday a letter from Philip Wiese made claims about our energy independence that were half-truths at best and implying Democrats not on the side of America. Obama inherited a huge imbalance between us importing versus exporting oil under Bush. Under Obama, daily oil production increased from 7.8 million barrels to 14,63 by 2016. Trump increased that to 18.4. So essentially the same increases per year under both Obama and Trump.

Under Obama our net import/export went from 11.1 import imbalance to 4,79 million per day. Trump slowly kept that trend so by 2020 there was about an equal balance. Part of that was due to lower consumption in those years.

Prior to Obama starting the path to equalization of import/export, Bush had huge disparities and production was stagnant. Trump sending oil out of the country did not allow for our reserves to build. Biden hasn’t been in office long enough to know how his four years will look.

Democrats support alternative energy sources. Most Republicans don’t. Dems support mileage standards and other conservation measures. Most Republicans don’t. To imply that Democrats are not on the side of America is an insulting untruth not supported by facts. But then facts don’t often matter to Republicans.

Paul Munson

Stoddard

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0