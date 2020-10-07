PAUL RYKKEN: Teachers don't teach hate of U.S.

It is disheartening to hear the rhetoric coming out of the Trump administration in recent weeks. Inn remarks on both July 4 and Sept. 17, the president called into question the work that thousands of teachers who deal with history and civic education do every day in our public schools.

Consider these comments from July 4: “Against every law of society and nature, our children are taught in school to hate their own country and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes but that were villains." "The radical view of American history is a web of lies, all perspective is removed, every virtue is obscured, every motive is twisted, every fact is distorted and every flaw is magnified until the history is purged.”

In nearly 42 years of teaching history and civic education classes, I have never heard a colleague tell students to “hate America.” Truth be told, we do not teach nearly enough history in our schools and we spend a woefully inadequate amount of time on citizenship education.

Maintaining the republic is hard work and we take that for granted.

If left-wing bias is the charge, it does not help to replace perceived indoctrination with simply another form of indoctrination that simplifies our history. What we need is a content-rich curriculum that does not sugarcoat our past. History is about the pursuit of truth, wherever that leads.

