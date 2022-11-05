Paul Schoenfeld: Why I vote

When I was 22 years old I voted for the first time.
When my father was 22 he was on a destroyer in the North Atlantic.
His duty was to combat fascists, dictators and Nazis.
My duty is to vote.
Paul Schoenfeld
La Crosse
When I was 22 years old I voted for the first time.
When my father was 22 he was on a destroyer in the North Atlantic.
His duty was to combat fascists, dictators and Nazis.
My duty is to vote.
Paul Schoenfeld
La Crosse
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
There may be several reasons why you have concerns about the referendum, but this proposal is good for students. I currently serve as supervis…
Just wondering if Derrick Van Orden's total military disability is physical or mental? Attending the Jan. 6 riot implies poor judgment. Verbal…
Another summer is over at Houska Park. Another winter for shelters and hotel vouchers looms ahead.
When I read the Tribune article Thursday about Derrick Van Orden’s latest vile, hateful words, I thought I was reading something from the dark…
With Election Day nearly here, it appears voters in Wisconsin’s 3rd district will be denied a decade’s long tradition of candidate debates. De…
Steve Doyle has been running his campaign claiming that he works with Republicans to get things done. But when it comes down to brass tacks, h…
With the upcoming election, it is interesting to see so many commentaries in the La Crosse Tribune. A “Call for Citizenship” by two former ele…
Childhood is meant to be a time when children use their imagination to play. They believe the fairy tales that are read to them, and are sad H…
The proposed school plan is a disaster in the making for La Crosse's climate obligations. We have to increase density and reduce car use. Putt…
Regarding the La Crosse school situation:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.