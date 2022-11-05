 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paul Schoenfeld: Why I vote

When I was 22 years old I voted for the first time.

When my father was 22 he was on a destroyer in the North Atlantic.

His duty was to combat fascists, dictators and Nazis.

My duty is to vote.

Paul Schoenfeld

La Crosse

