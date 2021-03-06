Paul Schroeder: La Crosse turns away business

Good job Lacrosse. You had the opportunity to put the Kmart building back on the tax roll by an established business, but it was not pretty enough.
Don't talk about high property taxes and turn down industry like this.
Paul Schroeder
Chaseburg
Good job Lacrosse. You had the opportunity to put the Kmart building back on the tax roll by an established business, but it was not pretty enough.
Don't talk about high property taxes and turn down industry like this.
Paul Schroeder
Chaseburg
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.