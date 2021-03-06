 Skip to main content
Paul Schroeder: La Crosse turns away business

Good job Lacrosse. You had the opportunity to put the Kmart building back on the tax roll by an established business, but it was not pretty enough.

Don't talk about high property taxes and turn down industry like this.

Paul Schroeder

Chaseburg

