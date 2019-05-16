I would like to thank the school district of Holmen, Morris Snuggerud American Legion Post 284, Holmen VFW Post 7908 and all the sponsors and volunteers for bringing the Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall to our area.
They did an outstanding job and the display was awesome and accented with all of the American Flags.
It succeeded in honoring the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
I was very pleased to see so many young families turn out to view the wall and learn about the history of what our county was involved in 50 years ago.
Congratulations for a job very well done.
Paul Schultz, Alma