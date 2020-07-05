Paul Taylor: Politicians should keep their distance, too

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dan Kapanke canvassed door-to-door in Coon Valley June 26.

Thankfully, I was too slow and missed my doorbell because later, I watched him walk to and from several houses without a facial mask, once wiping sweat from his forehead and nose before leaving his literature.

My alarm only heightened when he had a lengthy conversation with another neighbor at a distance less than the width of his storm door.

The card Dan left highlighted common sense and putting families first. I witnessed neither with regard to social distancing recommended to help prevent COVID-19 transmission.

I have grown weary of politicians who make self-serving assertions but choose to do the exact opposite.

My family and friends agreed months ago to communicate long distance using various media and to go places only when absolutely necessary, with protection. Why would I distance myself from those I love most, just to risk it all to some politician who only wants my vote?

My overriding purpose is to remind others to question whether to answer any person who disregards you by not wearing a mask or honoring distancing while standing at your doorstep.