Paul W. Connell: Bjerkos the right choice for Vernon County sheriff

From the YOUR VOICES: Today's letters from the Opinion Page series

As a longtime Wisconsin prosecutor, I write to strongly and fully endorse Scott Bjerkos for Vernon County Sheriff.

I first had the privilege of working with Scott in 2003 when I joined the United States Attorney’s Office as a federal prosecutor and continued to work with him for 12 years handling complex narcotics cases. Later as Senior Counsel and Deputy Attorney General for the Wisconsin Department of Justice under Attorney General Brad Schimel, I was fortunate to continue working with Scott on law enforcement policy matters. He is unquestionably the right choice for Vernon County.

His dedication to the citizens of Vernon County, public safety, and our system of justice is unmatched. Scott is a leader in every sense of the word and the right man at this time to lead the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department. Whenever I opened an investigation and was able to work alongside Scott, I knew the case was in good hands. There is no question that he will inspire the same confidence throughout the Sheriff’s Department in these difficult times for law enforcement.

In short, Scott Bjerkos touches all of the bases and I endorse him wholly and without reservation. When you go to the polls in August, please cast your vote for Scott Bjerkos, the most qualified candidate for Vernon County Sheriff.

Paul W. Connell

Middleton

Deputy Attorney General, Wisconsin DOJ, 2015-2019, Assistant United States Attorney, 2003-2015

