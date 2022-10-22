Paul W. Connell: Leinfelder is natural leader for sheriff

As a longtime Wisconsin prosecutor, I write to strongly and fully endorse Deputy Fritz Leinfelder for La Crosse County sheriff.

I first worked with Fritz in 2003 after I joined the United States Attorney’s Office as a federal prosecutor and subsequently for 12 years handling complex narcotics cases. As Senior Counsel and Deputy Attorney General under Attorney General Brad Schimel, I worked side by side with Fritz on a variety law enforcement policy matters. He is unquestionably the right choice for La Crosse County, which faces many complex issues from a public safety perspective including an increase in deadly fentanyl flooding the streets. His strategic vision for the Sheriff’s Office is the right one.

Fritz is a natural leader in every sense of the word. Whenever I opened an investigation and was able to work alongside Fritz, I knew the case was in good hands. There is no question that he will inspire the same confidence throughout the Sheriff’s Office in these difficult times for law enforcement.

Fritz also has all of the attributes when it comes to the qualities that the county needs in a sheriff: deep experience in law enforcement techniques, a dedication to see that his fellow officers make it home each night, a desire to see that justice is done in all cases and an understanding that public safety is part of a county’s overall economic growth. I endorse him wholly and without reservation.

When you go to the polls in November, please cast your vote for Fritz Leinfelder.

Paul W. Connell

Deputy Attorney General, Wisconsin DOJ, 2015-2019

Madison