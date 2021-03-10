Paul Wuensch: 2 candidates stand out in Bangor schools race

On April 6, electors in the Bangor School District will vote for two director seats on the school board.

Incumbent and current Board Clerk Lori Horstman is running for the “Village of Bangor” seat and is being challenged by Cashton native Seth Hemmersbach. Lisa Horstman is running unopposed for an at-large seat.

The seven-member board consists of one member from the north end of the district, one member from the south, one from each of the villages of Bangor and Rockland and three members at-large. Each director serves a three-year term. These terms are staggered with different seats expiring in different years.

The make-up of the board is a result of a decades-old policy in the district that established the representative seats in order to ensure balanced representation after consolidation of the rural schools into a common school district.

Although the candidates on the ballot are running for a specific seat, the entire school district electorate is eligible to vote for these positions. In short, everyone in the district has a vote. You don’t have to reside in the Village of Bangor to vote for that seat. Everyone votes for every seat.