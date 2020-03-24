Paul Wuensch: Support Servais, Meyers for Bangor schools

On April 7, electors in the Bangor School District will be voting for two director seats on the school board.
Incumbent and current Board President Julie Meyers is running for the “north” seat. Incumbent Doug Servais is running for another term as an at-large seat and facing challenger Jac Lyga.
The seven-member board consists of one member from the north end of the district, one member from the south, one from each of the villages of Bangor and Rockland and three members at-large.
Each director serves a three-year term. These terms are staggered with different seats expiring in different years.
The make-up of the board is a result of a decades-old policy in the school district that established the representative seats in order to ensure balanced representation after consolidation of the rural schools into a common school district.
Although the candidates on the ballot this year are running for a specific seat, the entire school district electorate is eligible to vote for these candidates. In short, everyone in the school district has a vote. You don’t have to reside in the north end of the district to vote for that seat. Everyone votes for every seat.
As a long-time member of the board, I take great pride in the good things happening in Bangor schools. I believe these accomplishments are a result of cooperation among the community, parents, staff, administration and board.
I encourage you to support Doug Servais and Julie Meyers in the April 7 election.
Paul Wuensch, Rockland
