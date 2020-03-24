Paul Wuensch: Support Servais, Meyers for Bangor schools

On April 7, electors in the Bangor School District will be voting for two director seats on the school board.

Incumbent and current Board President Julie Meyers is running for the “north” seat. Incumbent Doug Servais is running for another term as an at-large seat and facing challenger Jac Lyga.

The seven-member board consists of one member from the north end of the district, one member from the south, one from each of the villages of Bangor and Rockland and three members at-large.

Each director serves a three-year term. These terms are staggered with different seats expiring in different years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The make-up of the board is a result of a decades-old policy in the school district that established the representative seats in order to ensure balanced representation after consolidation of the rural schools into a common school district.

Although the candidates on the ballot this year are running for a specific seat, the entire school district electorate is eligible to vote for these candidates. In short, everyone in the school district has a vote. You don’t have to reside in the north end of the district to vote for that seat. Everyone votes for every seat.