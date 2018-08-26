I want to congratulate the Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge organization of La Crosse, under the leadership of Shaundel Spivey. This group of individuals -- with financial support and coming together of the La Crosse community -- sent 43 middle and high school students of color on an educational trip for seven days, beginning in Atlanta and ending in Washington, D.C.
As a chaperone, I have to say this was the most memorable experience in my two decades of teaching. Seeing the students’ excitement for furthering their education while we toured various historically black universities and colleges made me smile. Witnessing the students’ emotional turmoil and pain while on the slave trails developed my deep respect for their ancestors as they endured such evil.
Watching the students work hard and interact with love during our service project at John Carroll Nalle Elementary School in Washington touched my heart and gave me hope in our youth as future leaders in this country. On a more personal level, this experience helped me realize the very important responsibility I have as a teacher in being sure to relay the complete history of our students of color.
I am honored to have been welcomed as chaperone for this trip, and I am thankful to have been able to witness firsthand the learning and transformation of participating students. BLACK, your hard work has paid off, and you have given these students a learning opportunity of a lifetime. Thank you so much for your hard work.
Paula Johnson, Onalaska