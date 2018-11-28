Who is your healthy living hero?
Look back on the year and consider who supports you to lead a physically active, tobacco-free lifestyle or has helped you to make healthy eating choices.
The La Crosse Healthy Living Collaboration is looking for your nominations. They say it takes a village to raise a child; it takes the whole community to build an environment that supports healthy living.
If reading this makes you think of someone: youth, individual or organization, nominate them by Dec. 9. The one-page application can be found at getactivelacrosse.org. Click on the Hero nomination tab and complete the form.
Healthy Living Heroes will be recognized at an awards breakfast in January 2019. Thank someone today who has supported you to live a healthy lifestyle.
Paula Silha, La Crosse