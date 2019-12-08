Paula Silha: Nominate your Healthy Living Hero

We celebrated Thanksgiving last week, but it isn’t too late to thank someone or an organization that has helped you live healthy.

The La Crosse Healthy Living Collaboration will be recognizing Healthy Living Heroes in January.

Heroes are individuals; a young person or adult and organizations; community groups or worksites that support the priorities of the Healthy Living Collaboration.

Priorities are tobacco-free living, living a physically active lifestyle and eating a healthy, well-balanced diet.

If someone or an organization comes to mind you have until Dec. 11 to nominate them. Find the nomination form at www.getactivelacrosse.org and send completed nominations to me at psilha@lacrossecounty.org .

The review committee makes the decisions and Heroes are announced on Jan. 10, 2020. Thank your Healthy Living Hero for supporting you.

Paula Silha, La Crosse

Paula Silha is coordinator of the La Crosse Healthy Living Collaboration, La Crosse County Health Department.

