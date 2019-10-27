My name is Peggy (Lowe) Crowley and once again I see the "Big Indian" in Riverside Park is endangered.
I am 69 years old and a member of the Ho-Chunk nation. My father, Raymond Lowe, was a proud member of the tribe and was honored by and enjoyed the statue. Thanks to the creator of the statue for honoring our true Americans. My grandmother, Mabel Lowe, was also very proud of her heritage despite the prejudice against them.
The stigma of the "Drunken Indian" is so distorted. We are doctors, nurses, psychologists, social workers, caregivers and counselors to name a few. They tried to ship my grandmother in a train car to Nebraska and her fellow Winnebagos, called at the time, refused to allow this to happen and returned to their "true home," Wisconsin.
The Indian in Riverside Park is a landmark and I believe every visitor who visits La Crosse has had their picture taken with it. I believe, as did my father, that he also stands to honor the brave warriors who fought and died for our country. Where else in the world would you find a statue like this? Nowhere. How lucky we are as it tends to look over our beautiful Mississippi River.
May the "Big Indian" stand until he crumbles and falls.
Peggy Crowley, La Crosse