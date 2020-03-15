Pelli Lee; Write in Striebel for County Board

Pelli Lee
La Crosse
As an elected official, I’m writing to express my strong support for the campaign to write-in Joella Striebel for County Board District 1.
I have lived in District 1 for 24 years and believe that she is an excellent candidate to represent me, my family and my neighbors on the county board.
Joella is a successful North Side business owner – she and her husband Ty started Old Towne Strings in 2015.
She has also been instrumental in starting the Caledonia Street Farmers Market, which brings fresh produce to the North Side and gives local farmers, including many Hmong farmers, a place to connect with the community.
I believe that public officials should be knowledgeable and accountable to their constituents. Joella is a person who goes out of her way to make sure she understands a problem fully before making a decision.
I know that she will have an open line of communication to our neighborhood association and her neighbors when she is elected. She is also an experienced substance-abuse counselor who has served as a citizen member of the county’s Criminal Justice Management Council for several years.
She will bring this expertise to bring to the county board, where decisions about our community human services and health initiatives happen often.
I plan to write-in Joella Striebel for County Board District 1 on April 7th and I encourage my north side neighbors to do the same.
Pelli Lee, La Crosse