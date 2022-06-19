 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Penny Fassler: Johnson should stop working for himself

Like many folks reading the La Crosse Tribune, I have deep roots here in the Midwest. I have owned a business in downtown La Crosse for decades. I have grown to truly appreciate the sense of caring and community between my neighbors. Unfortunately, I struggle to feel that sentiment from some of our elected officials.

Over the course of his time in office, Sen. Ron Johnson has done little to help his constituents, hard-working Wisconsinites like you and me. Instead, he’s spent the past 11 years in office helping enrich himself and his wealthy friends, even passing a special tax loophole that benefited his own family’s business only to turn around and cash out of that business for $5 million. Johnson has doubled his wealth during his time in office. That doesn’t seem like a public service to me.

I’m calling on Johnson to stop working for himself and his fellow wealthy elitists, and start working for Wisconsin small businesses, Wisconsin workers, Wisconsin families and all Wisconsin residents.

Penny Fassler

La Crosse  

