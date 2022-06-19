Penny Fassler: Johnson should stop working for himself

Like many folks reading the La Crosse Tribune, I have deep roots here in the Midwest. I have owned a business in downtown La Crosse for decades. I have grown to truly appreciate the sense of caring and community between my neighbors. Unfortunately, I struggle to feel that sentiment from some of our elected officials.

Over the course of his time in office, Sen. Ron Johnson has done little to help his constituents, hard-working Wisconsinites like you and me. Instead, he’s spent the past 11 years in office helping enrich himself and his wealthy friends, even passing a special tax loophole that benefited his own family’s business only to turn around and cash out of that business for $5 million. Johnson has doubled his wealth during his time in office. That doesn’t seem like a public service to me.