Penny Fassler: Johnson's position on abortion at odds with Wisconsinites

Earlier this summer, after the U.S. Supreme Court leak that previewed the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Sen. Ron Johnson doubled down on his approval of the draft opinion, saying that “this is what should have happened 50 years ago.”

While 6 in 10 Wisconsintes say abortion should be legal in most or all cases, Johnson has used his position of power to impose his personal opinion on millions of reproductive age women. Johnson voted against the Women’s Health Protection Act which would codify the protections granted under Roe into law.

In Wisconsin, accessing an abortion was extremely safe; over 99% of abortions performed in Wisconsin had no complications. Johnson’s position threatens the health and well being of pregnant women across the state.

Johnson’s callous position on abortion not only endangers the lives of people who wish to obtain abortions, but also their livelihoods. Restricting the right to have an abortion severely restricts the economic empowerment of pregnant people. A study showed that among people who seek abortions, those who are unable to access care are more likely to live in poverty than those who are able to receive an abortion. Without the power to make decisions over their reproductive health, pregnant people in Wisconsin and the economy will suffer.

Penny Fassler