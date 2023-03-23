Knowing Tamra Dickinson for the better part of two decades, it is reassuring to know she is running for city council. She is a beautiful example of someone who has dedicated her life to serving others in her community.

A lifetime career in healthcare, a devoted active member of her church, brain child of north side community gardens, mentoring at-risk youth, quilting for fundraising benefits, feeding the poor and caring for the elderly are just a few of the many examples of the way Tamra has served her community and devoted her life to helping others.

I want Tamra on city council because she is an asset to our community, whether it be networking, making connections with community members in the right places, bringing creative ideas solutions, work ethic to get things done and willingness to persevere through obstacles, she is someone we can rely on keep her word.

I need Tamra's compassion and intelligence to help solve the complex issues our community faces. I trust Tamra completely to be worthy of holding a seat at the table.

Penny Leibel

La Crosse