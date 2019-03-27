As the April 2 election draws near, we would like Shelby residents to take a closer look at Renee Knutson and why she would make a great choice for the Shelby town board.
As a candidate, Renee would bring an honest and practical approach to the position. She has spent countless hours going door to door throughout the town hearing resident issues and concerns.
Renee understands how difficult it is for people to get involved in local politics and now she is willing to step up and support the community that she loves and has lived in for more than 30 years.
Renee has demonstrated the ability to listen to the issues of this community, and then make decisions based on feedback and other researched information.
She has become aware of issues that include: governing transparency; better road maintenance, and a town board that makes good, common-sense decisions.
There is no personal agenda that she has to push forward, only the issues relayed to her from residents. These are just a few of the reasons why we are supporting Renee Knutson for the Shelby town board.
Pete and Deb Woerpel, town of Shelby