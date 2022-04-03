Pete Knapik and Amy Perrin: Limit building height at Copper Rocks

I’m writing in response to the proposed plans for the Copper Rocks project on State Road in La Crosse. We are concerned because news reports stated Three Sixty Real Estate intends to build multiple five-story buildings at the site of the former Kmart.

Buildings that tall will rob some of your neighbors of our views of the bluffs. If those buildings are allowed to come right up to the sidewalk, passersby will only see a claustrophobic view of your buildings.

The bluffs represent the true beauty and uniqueness our city has to offer. In fact, that view is why we chose to live on Park Avenue. However, if those buildings reach five stories, all we’ll see will be buildings. Your buildings will never be as pretty as Cliffwood Bluff in the sunset. Please don’t take that away from us.

We are concerned about traffic flow at the intersection of Losey and State. We would like to know if any serious studies have been done to ascertain what impact those extra vehicles will have on local traffic patterns. What happens when the city needs to widen the intersection for increased traffic with buildings running right up to the sidewalk?

We are concerned that the impact of this project on all the residents of the area have not been fully considered.

To clarify, we are asking that the height of the buildings at Copper Rocks be limited to three stories and we would like to see data from a traffic study that shows our neighborhood will not be negatively impacted by excess traffic flow.

Pete Knapik and Amy Perrin

La Crosse

