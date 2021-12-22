Peter Gorski: Act now on climate change or pay high price

This latest string of storms is just the first of many La Crosse will see in the coming years thanks to climate change and our continued destruction of a safe and stable planet. While we have always seen severe weather events, scientific research has conclusively shown that the instability and changes brought about by human action are bringing about more severe weather as well as increasing the frequency of such events.

The costs of mitigating and reversing climate change are high. We must change much of the infrastructure of our society to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture, transportation, manufacturing, and power generation. But avoiding these costs now will result in far greater costs down the line.

As weather disasters like drought, flooding, and tornadoes continue to increase, the destruction they bring about will skyrocket. The cost in destroyed property, decreased agricultural yield, and a destabilized society will far outweigh the investments we need to make now. And most importantly, these disasters take human lives that cannot be replaced at any cost.

I encourage everyone who can to get involved with the fight to stop and reverse climate change in any way they can. There are many local, national, and global groups already working on this. The city is developing a climate action plan this year as well, and they need public input and support to see it through. Act now or pay the high price later.

Peter Gorski

La Crosse

