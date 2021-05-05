Peter Gorski: Badgercare expansion is long past due in Wisconsin.

Badgercare Expansion acceptance is long past due in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin legislature, under Republican control and behind the leadership of Gov. Scott Walker, decided not to expand Badgercare when the federal government offered it as a part of the Affordable Care Act. They declined federal money, claiming that the federal government could one day stop subsidizing the program and leave Wisconsin on the hook for the full bill.

With new incentives from the CARES Act passed early this year, accepting the expansion--as Gov. Tony Evers is proposing in his budget--will save over $1.6 billion for Wisconsin in the next 2 years. The expansion will insure over 90,000 low income Wisconsinites who deserve healthcare. It has been over a decade since the Affordable Care Act passed, and Wisconsin has already turned away billions of dollars.

Only 12 states are still refusing the expansion. Even with a Republican house and senate, the federal government refused to repeal the ACA under President Trump's leadership. Now more than ever, the Wisconsin legislature is choosing to throw money away instead of accepting that the ACA is here to stay.

Peter Gorski

La Crosse

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0