Mayo Health Clinic's decision to close three halfway houses is a decision that could put lives at risk
In March, Mayo announced it will be closing three facilities that house people struggling with mental illness and/or addiction, including one facility specifically for housing patients and their families.
Suffering people will be left with nowhere to go if the facilities are shut down. Turning these people out to deal with the housing market, private landlords, and moving their entire lives while they struggle to heal from trauma and hardship is a at best a foolish, and at worst a downright cruel decision.
Mayo's profit for 2018 clocked in at $706 million, yet it is citing the aging facilities as reason for closure.
With all that extra income and the claim to support humanitarian causes, it is unclear what is driving the decision to close these facilities when it clearly has the income to invest if it so choose.
Turning away from current and future patients will be a breaking point for some of these people, leaving their families and the community to pick up the pieces and suffer the losses.
I urge others to reach out to Mayo and insist that it reverse this decision and invest in the well-being of some of our most vulnerable citizens. It is past time for the leading industries in La Crosse to center healing the most troubled in our community.
Peter Gorski, La Crosse