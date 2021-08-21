Peter Gorski: La Crosse must prepare for recurring extreme weather

Our recent torrential downpour, and the subsequent flooding, is only the beginning of the disasters of climate crisis. Even in best-case scenarios, we will face floods like these regularly for decades to come.

Since the industrial revolution, and arguably since the adoption of mass agriculture in human society, human activity has been creating a build-up of greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere. At first, this was a helpful trend, as it helped us avoid a global cooling cycle and an approaching new ice age. However, we have gone far past the point of helpful, and are entering territory that now threatens human civilization itself.

With sea ice melting faster than it can reform in the winters, the permafrost of Siberia melting and releasing billions of tons of greenhouse gasses, and parts of the Amazon forest now emitting more carbon than they absorb due to intentional burning and clearing, we are passing tipping points that will be impossible to return from for centuries. Climate change is a process that will accelerate as it gets worse, and even if we play our cards right to salvage a habitable Earth, we are locked into decades of increased natural disasters.