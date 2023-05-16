It is time to divest Wisconsin pensions from the fossil fuel industry.

A recent analysis of the State of Wisconsin Investment Board shows that almost 5% of pension investment is in fossil fuels. That adds up to almost $8 billion as of 2021. Fossil fuels are no longer a safe investment. We must draw down and eliminate these polluting industries. Other states, like Maine and New York, are already divesting from these industries, along with many cities, universities and private businesses.

Divestment is not just a strategy to alleviate climate change. It is also a sound investment strategy. Renewable energy markets are growing faster than fossil fuels, and will replace them as we move toward a net zero emissions world. We must put our money where our priorities are, and shift these funds away from harmful, extractive industry.

I strongly encourage anyone who has a state pension to contact the WRS benefit system and voice your concerns over their continued fossil fuel support. Climate safe pensions are the smart choice for our planet and our pocketbooks.

Peter Gorski

La Crosse