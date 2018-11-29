Jennifer Lu's article "Climate change assessment: Hotter, wetter Midwest threatens human health, agriculture" (Saturday Tribune) shows us just how dangerous a future we are facing.
The U.S. government and the United Nations have both recently released reports showing that climate change is progressing faster that originally anticipated. The effects of 1.5 degrees of warming are looking to be more intense than scientists thought. It is clear that we need to take strong action now to head off unimaginably catastrophic results.
The solution that is most easily implemented is a carbon fee and dividend.
This policy, which is a flat fee on carbon at the source and an equal payout to citizens, discourages the use of carbon-heavy resources and encourages innovation and implementation of green technology.
It has been studied in depth, and has been shown to not only curb emissions but also grow Gross Domestic Product. This simple policy is the best first step we have in directing our society onto a path of sustainability and survival.
Ultimately, it will take much larger societal changes to resolve the issue of our economy relying on constant growth on a planet with limited resources.
We need to reevaluate our agricultural and land-use practices, revolutionize our energy sourcing, stop further deforestation and reforest large portions of the globe, and build a non-polluting transport system without forcing people to live on less.
International cooperation and agreement is necessary. In the meantime, we can make the transition to a low-carbon society in the U.S. and lead by example.
Peter Gorski, La Crosse