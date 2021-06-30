Peter Gorski: Take immediate stops to counter climate change

The Line 3 Replacement Project needs to be shut down for good. Earth is seeing unprecedented heat waves, breaking all-time maximum temperature records in seven different states. Phoenix experienced a record six straight days topping out over 115 degrees.

I wish I could say this is not normal, but this is the new normal. Climate change is a positive feedback loop, which reinforces and accelerates itself. The longer we wait, the harder it is to stop.

Human society has passed several points of no return. We will not refreeze the ice caps. We will not prevent the extinction of hundreds of species. We will see millions of human deaths from extreme weather and the destabilizating effects of a hotter planet. An estimated 150,000 people die annually now due to the effects of climate change. But it is not too late. Human ingenuity, and a global effort akin to WWII mobilization can stop and reverse this catastrophe.

It starts with immediate divestment from fossil fuels. Instead of supporting line 3, we should close pipelines. We must end subsidies to the fossil industry immediately. Call Congressman Rep. Ron Kind and tell him to support and co-sponsor the End Polluter Welfare Act now. He has yet to comment publicly.