The prisons holding undocumented immigrants and refugees in the United States are, by the very definition of the word, concentration camps.
Check Miriam-Webster if you don't believe me. It is a disservice to the people being wrongfully held there to not call them as such.
The abhorrent treatment of these refugees is a dangerous first step on a road to genocide. In World War II, the Nazi extermination of the Jewish population known as the final solution was called the final solution because it came after their other tactics.
First, they stripped Jews and other minorities of their rights, like the undocumented people who are not being given fair trials. They took their property and wealth, and expelled many from the country. Then, they forced them into overcrowded ghettos with terrible living conditions, which turned into work and concentration camps. As war continued, they started the mass killings.
To pretend that these camps are significantly different than the Nazi's first steps is counterfactual to history, a terrible precedent to set, and a refusal to have compassion with the people being mistreated right now by our government with our tax dollars.
The horrors of the WWII concentration camps were unknown to many until it was far too late, It is clear that the acts that ICE is committing are causing trauma that will take generations to heal, and I know we haven't heard it all.
Do not pretend that this can't happen here.
Peter Gorski, La Crosse