Peter Gutierrez : Thompson lost vote by seeking Trump endorsement

I have been a decades long admirer of Tommy Thompson. He has done so much good for the state of Wisconsin.

I was dismayed to hear that he went to Florida to see the former guy. Like Thompson needs Donald Trump's endorsement to be a successful candidate for a possible run at the governor of Wisconsin? The man who continues to kiss Putin's ring?

What was he thinking? Whatever good he earned for many decades of servant leadership is now put in jeopardy. Sorry, but Thompson won’t have my vote should he decide to run for public office.

Peter Gutierrez

Onalaska

