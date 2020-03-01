Peter Hughes: Support Bauer for mayor of Onalaska

I am writing to express my support for Terry Bauer to become the next mayor of Onalaska.

Although I am not a resident of Onalaska, I think it is important for people in the Onalaska community to know how well-respected Terry is in the greater Coulee Region.

I have known Terry for several years and had the good fortune to work with him on a variety of communitywide projects. Terry is someone who not only has big and visionary ideas, but knows how to bring them to fruition.

He excels at bringing others together collaboratively, effectively, to get things done.

We need more leaders like Terry Bauer who have a proven track record of working effectively with other community, business and legislative leaders.

Terry knows how to bring others to the table and maximize the collective talents of those around him. Not only will Onalaskans have a mayor they can be proud of, I think the entire region gains another strong leader who will positively impact the broader community.

I wholeheartedly support Terry Bauer for mayor of Onalaska.

Peter Hughes, Genoa

