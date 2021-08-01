Peter J. Opitz: Planning to help all veterans in DAV

Planning to help all veterans in DAV

I was inspired by my grandmother, Ann Muetze, with her countless hours at the VA hospital in Milwaukee. She registered over 26,000 hours of service, and received a letter from President John F. Kennedy.

Ann Muetze was auxiliary commander in La Crosse of Chapter 12, VFW auxiliary president in La Crosse, American Legion auxiliary president in La Crosse, president of the Gold Star Mothers and she held numerous national commanders’ posts, and volunteered for the Red Cross Bloodmobile.

I was drafted on Dec. 9, 1965, and left for Vietnam on May 13, 1966 with the Cavalry Airmobile Infantry Division.

When I came home I was bitter. One Memorial Day in La Crosse I took my sons to the parade. “That did it.”

I joined the Vietnam Vets, DAV, VFW, American Legion, Eagles. I’ve been doing parades all over the state for over 40 years.

Being elected commander of Chapter 12, my both feet will be going forward to help all veterans in the DAV. I know my grandmother is looking down with a smile.

Commander Peter J. Opitz, Chapter 12 La Crosse

