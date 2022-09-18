Peter Nelson and Barb Roberts: Get ready to vote this fall

It has been two years since the last big election and A LOT has happened in that time! Did you know there’s a big election on November 8? Can’t vote if you’re not registered. Are you? Maybe, maybe not. If you’ve moved, married, turned 18 or WHATEVER -- you should check Wisconsin’s official voting website, MyVote.WI.gov, to be sure.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day, and the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area (LWVLA) encourages you to be ready to vote for this fall election. This day focuses Americans on registering to exercise their most basic right -– the right to vote.

For personal assistance, the LWVLA will be at the La Crosse Public Library – Main on September 20 from 10 am to 6 pm to help voters register or check the status of their registration. Come visit us and get your questions answered! But if you can’t be there, just call the WI Voter Helpline 608-285-2141.

Already registered? Great! Now remind a friend to check their registration.

The League of Women Voters' mission is “Empowering Voters. Defending Democracy.” Information on elections and voting can be found at our website LWVLaCrosse.org.

We hope that by encouraging voter registration we continue the trend of record voter participation in the La Crosse area. Thanks for taking a few moments to strengthen your community, and our country, with your voice.

Peter Nelson and Barb Roberts