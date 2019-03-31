I am happy to say I am voting yes on April 9 for the ISD 300 bond referendum and ask you to consider doing the same.
All the pieces seem to be in place for what we need for our community. It started with community input in 2016. Then. realizing the need for additional operating capital to run a new building, we passed an operating levy.
The 1998 bond for the new auditorium expires this year, so if we continue that support and add an additional amount we can offer the students of our community a building they both need and want.
It is time. I could not support the plan in 2015, but am 100 percent behind this plan. Go Lancers.
Peter Clarke Petersilie, La Crescent