Someone extended the “cone of uncertainty” for the path of Hurricane Dorian well into the state of Alabama, using their trusty black Sharpie.
Whether President Donald Trump made this alteration, we may never know.
When questions were raised about the validity of Trump’s presentation, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross allegedly threatened to fire employees at NOAA if they did not support the modified weather chart. This is the embodiment of Kellyanne Conway’s “alternative facts.”
Still, this activity pales in comparison to what Trump has done on the border with his indecent immigration policies, and we are all complicit.
His policies separated children from their natural parents and caged these innocents inhumanely. That this policy was enacted to discourage further immigration only cements the fact that America has committed atrocity.
You have free articles remaining.
Most recently, President Trump has been making calls to world leaders that have left White House aides described as “genuinely horrified.” The act of trading military aid for dirt on a political opponent has triggered an impeachment and it is very sobering.
Whether he's endangering people’s lives with inaccurate weather forecasts or putting national security on the line for his own political gain, you can take your pick. Trump is a true banquet of bad behavior.
History, on the other hand, will judge all of us on Trump’s treatment of the world’s most vulnerable, refugees who are fleeing crime and starvation in Central America. The current allegations against President Trump are serious, but we should have impeached him long ago.
Peter VanLaarhoven, Holmen