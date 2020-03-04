Philip Gelatt: Fieldhouse for UW-L promotes ego, not fitness

Once again the team of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow and Vice Chancellor Bob Hetzel are feeding their egos to the detriment of the UW-L students and parents and most importantly the city of La Crosse.

A new fieldhouse at $49 million with half paid by students — a silent increase on already high tuition costs that add more student debt. But above all, the death of Emerson School is in their sights as UW-L needs parking for this new building.

Once that is done, the Emerson neighborhood becomes student slums and parents have to drive their children to the poorly sited North Woods school.

Anyone donating to this new building will be paying for the destruction of La Crosse neighborhoods. Stop the construction of this Gow and Hetzel palace.

Philip Gelatt, La Crosse

Editor's note: Here is a response from Bob Hetzel, UW-L's vice chancellor for administration and finance: