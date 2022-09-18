 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Philip Nohr: Questions that need answers before voting on school referendum

While there has been considerable discussion about the upcoming La Crosse School District referendum, I have not seen any mention of the effect on high school enrollment of the impact of North Side high school students opting for attending state-mandated open enrollment at Onalaska's high school, or home schooling, or Aquinas, if the high schools are combined at the Trane Company site as proposed in the referendum.

Any loss of students would negatively affect the state funding for the La Crosse School District, which apparently is already an issue with existing enrollment figures. Also, the significant negative impact of property values on the North Side of La Crosse have not been highlighted by the school board in the costs related to their public support of this referendum.

Lastly, there needs to be greater transparency on the reasons why the option to revert to the previous practice of including middle school students with the two high schools is not a good option. It was that way for many years in La Crosse and with likely higher enrollment figures. More answers to these questions are needed before approving one of the largest school referendums in the state's history.

People are also reading…

Philip Nohr

La Crosse

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't quote fake elector about voting -- Martha Howell

Don't quote fake elector about voting -- Martha Howell

I was surprised the Sept. 4 article "Election workers getting support" sought comment from Republican Party of Dane County chair Scott Grabins on election law and processes. The story didn't mention he signed on as a false elector in the conspiracy to change the 2020 Electoral College results.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News