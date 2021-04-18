 Skip to main content
Philip O, Wiese: No longer America first

It is a national disgrace what the Democrats and their allies are doing to this country. It is no longer America first.

President Biden's edicts are destroying the U.S.

By stopping the Keystone pipeline and stopping new fracking, they have destroyed many high-paying jobs and caused energy costs to rise. We were energy independent with clean air.

President Trump had our southern border virtually under control with agreements with Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. By tearing up these agreements and stopping the building of the wall (even in the middle of a pandemic), the border situation is a disaster. The cartels are getting rich off drugs and illegal immigrants.

Free speech also is being suppressed.

Does their power mean that much to Democrats that they have to destroy what has made this the greatest country ever?

Philip O. Wiese

La Crosse

