Philip Wiese: Nation must return to energy independence

Whose side is the Democrat Party on? Almost everything they are doing is bad for the United States and the world as a whole. By stopping fossil fuels production they are not only causing inflation and destroying our economy but are giving aid and comfort to our enemies by limiting our ability to fight a war.

The aggression by Russia could lead to a much larger war. The chances of winning a war are diminished.

When President Trump left office we were energy independent and exporting. Now we are buying gas and oil from Russia and the Middle East. We should not be buying essentials from our enemies.

We should return to energy independence as we did under Trump. That is necessary for national security and stopping inflation. That means now.

Philip Wiese

La Crosse

