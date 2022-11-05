 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Philip Wiese: Oil reserves need to be tapped

Draining the strategic petroleum reserves for political reasons to try to win an election is a terrible idea. The reserves are for national emergency. Lower gas prices are nice, but we had that before the Biden administration came into power and started killing off our fossil fuel industry.

It is now a national and world security problem caused by slowing our production. We have shortages of energy and in turn causing inflation here and around the world. We have abundant oil reserves that need to be tapped. Winter is coming but the Democrats appear to not care if we freeze or go hungry. Their Green New Deal is not available and probably never will be.

If we do not “fire up” our fossil fuels soon the USA will probably be doomed.

The Democrats have proven that they should not stay in power.

Philip Wiese

