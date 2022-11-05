Phillip Bunton: Thankful for people in office

Isn’t it about time that the people that want to be “career politicians” stop disparaging those that choose to serve our country as public servants? Sen. Ron Johnson is a good example; he said he was only going to serve one term, now he is running to be in office 18 years.

Derrick Van Orden is yammering on about how bad Brad Pfaff’s dedication to public service is a detriment, yet he wants the same job and likely will make it another career if he can.

We should be thankful for all of the people, no matter the party, that are willing to put up with the ever-increasing physical threats, abuses in social media and constant campaigning demands while trying to do a thankless job that we are not willing to do.

Phillip Bunton

Trempealeau