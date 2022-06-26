Phillip Bunton: Water shutoff system does the job

I enjoyed, as usual, Chris Hardie’s article “Father’s Day flood followed by hot memories."
As someone who has experienced a leaking hot water heater, I know of what he wrote. But my plumber, after the leak, recommended we install an automatic water shutoff system of which there are many under $500. We did as recommended and about a year later a water leak under our kitchen sink sent a wireless signal to the shutoff device at the house main valve. We only ended up with a few ounces of water under our sink.
I’d recommend to Chris, and anyone for that matter, a water shutoff system. I test all my sensors every few months and they have worked just as they should. I consider this system inexpensive insurance.
Phillip Bunton
Trempealeau