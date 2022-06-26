 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Phillip Bunton: Water shutoff system does the job

I enjoyed, as usual, Chris Hardie’s article “Father’s Day flood followed by hot memories."

As someone who has experienced a leaking hot water heater, I know of what he wrote. But my plumber, after the leak, recommended we install an automatic water shutoff system of which there are many under $500. We did as recommended and about a year later a water leak under our kitchen sink sent a wireless signal to the shutoff device at the house main valve. We only ended up with a few ounces of water under our sink.

I’d recommend to Chris, and anyone for that matter, a water shutoff system. I test all my sensors every few months and they have worked just as they should. I consider this system inexpensive insurance.

Phillip Bunton

Trempealeau

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parish is actually 'less than' Catholic -- Dennis Collier

Parish is actually 'less than' Catholic -- Dennis Collier

"More Catholic” was the phrase used in the headline in Monday’s Wisconsin State Journal article to describe the changes underway at Saint Maria Goretti Parish and School in Madison. A more accurate phrase might be the one used in the story: a “traditionalist approach.”

No wonder church has fewer members -- Bill Walters

No wonder church has fewer members -- Bill Walters

A letter to the editor in Monday's State Journal concludes that vileness is the root cause of violence. It argued that something was lacking spiritually in those who commit mass shootings. I contended that removing weapons will not solve the problem. It starts out good, even though removing weapons would help a lot.

Jets may make golf course unplayable -- Celeste Robins

Jets may make golf course unplayable -- Celeste Robins

Referring to front-page article "Renovations underway for TPC Wisconsin" in Tuesday's Wisconsin State Journal, I wonder what the PGA Tour players will think about having to play with the F-35 fighter jets taking off and landing in close proximity?

Big lie is a threat to our democracy -- Bill Dagnon

Big lie is a threat to our democracy -- Bill Dagnon

As we Americans prepare to celebrate the founding of our nation, remember that the Declaration of Independence states, “That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News