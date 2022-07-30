Phillip O. Wiese: Inflation is like an extra tax on everything:

Stop the war against America and American citizens.

The federal government is supposed to work for the people and not against them. The Biden administration and its followers seem to be doing everything they can to destroy America as it has been.

They are killing off fossil fuel industries before alternate energy is available. This makes everything more expensive for all of us, but hardest for the poor and elderly. Inflation is like an extra tax on everything.

By opening the southern border to illegals, they have invited people from all around the world, including some terrorists. This also leads to more drugs.

The drug cartels are now in control of the border. Opioid deaths have risen sharply. The Biden administration has created one crisis after another. It is now a national security problem.

Our energy industries need to be ramped up as soon as possible. That would be the fastest way to slow inflation.

Phillip O. Wiese

La Crosse