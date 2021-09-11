Phyllis Branson: Emotional support offered for patients

Sept. 11, 2001, as a volunteer at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital, I had just arrived at the Pastoral Care office, located on the main floor next to the waiting room. The atmosphere seemed different with few people in the hallway, and I noted people in the waiting room and office watching television. On the screen I saw the airplane crashing into the Twin Towers. What did this mean?

I received the listing of new patients to deliver a pamphlet informing them of pastoral care services and a printed prayer. In some rooms the television was not on as the patient probably was thinking about information concerning their health issues. Other patients were watching television and perhaps offering up silent prayers related to what they were viewing, or even for a family member that may have been in the crash area. The chaplain on duty was available to anyone needing emotional support during this tragic time.