I commend the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District for finding a way to pay for elementary school supplies. This ensures all students have the same required materials for learning. Hopefully the district will be able to fund the supplies for middle school lengthy lists in the future.
Will other school districts follow this example and try to find a way to pay for the needed school supplies? In addition to school supplies, there is the need of new clothes for growing children for whom parents struggle to provide.
Thanks also to the many organizations and individuals who donate school supplies to various schools in the region.
You have free articles remaining.
May every student have great memories of their school years.
Phyllis Branson, La Crosse