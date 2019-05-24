I’m bothered every time I read or hear of efforts to overturn Roe versus Wade or legislation making abortion more restrictive.
Why?
The number of abused children. What kind of life did these poor innocent children have? What if you had experienced abuse as a child?
My question to all those who put their names to any anti-abortion cause is: “Will you raise an unwanted child?” Yes, there are dropping-off places for the unwanted. Perhaps the aborted child may have become a great scientist, or maybe a criminal. It often appears the same people support defunding Planned Parenthood, which may have prevented an unwanted pregnancy. How many will end up on entitlement programs? Some may cite church teachings, but do they adhere to all of their church teachings?
Many childless people would provide a loving home for an unwanted child, but lack the financial thousands of dollars needed for the legal adoption fees.
Wisconsin legislators are considering a bill to lessen barriers to adoption, but how will they address every child having a secure, happy childhood?
Are you treating these pregnant women as you would like to be treated? Are you only concerned about birth? Wealthy women will go where abortion is legal and the poor could die due to some botched method. What was it like before Roe versus Wade?
Why aren’t men who impregnate the women punished?
Pro-life means more than just the birth process.
Phyllis Branson, La Crosse