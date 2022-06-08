Pox cartoon
State Journal reporter Chris Rickert’s recent article "Some could get a break" documents the unbelievable lengths of deception that the Madison School District will descend to evade the state’s requirement that each district provide for a minimum number of hours that it teaches its students.
Another World’s Largest Brat Fest has come and gone -- three days of gorging, swilling, lower-tier music, "celebrity" TV news and weather performers and, to bring it to a vulgar crescendo, a fireworks display. I went to it once, years ago. I felt kind of obliged because it is near where I live. Once was plenty.
My husband and son are hunters, so I am not against gun ownership. But an AR-15 is not a gun used for hunting. It is a rifle used in war. It comes with a magazine that holds 30 rounds but can be fitted with a magazine that holds 100 rounds.
Thank you for the wise and insightful column "Schools need love and consequences" from Peter Anderson and Isadore Knox. It was about the troubled state of Madison public schools.
It is said that history repeats itself. If so, perhaps society should learn from history and past mistakes.
Just when you think the bar can’t get any lower for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, he opens his mouth and plunges ever deeper.
The claims on when human life begins have just gotten silly. Many claim that human life begins at conception.
I'm responding to the May 22 column "Kleefisch will add officers, fight light sentences" from Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police President Ryan Windorff. The author supported Rebecca Kleefisch in her Republican bid for governor in part because of her stance on increased use of cash bail.
Wisconsin’s GOP “budget bandits” -- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and his appointed investigator, Michael Gableman -- have now “robbed” the state taxpayers of nearly $1 million for their self-styled, fraudulent probe of the 2020 presidential election.