Pumpkin spice cartoon

In my last letter I noted we had seen only a peek at the new Biden Administration. That “peek” has now changed to one of shock and disbelief. …
The entertaining story told by the writer of "God will protect me" brings out a number of interesting points.
I love art. All of it. Whether it inspires, motivates, degrades, creates controversy, among so many other things, it is all art, and it usuall…
I am disappointed that the Lacrosse Tribune is perpetuating the hostile culture we live in. The writer, Jerome Christenson, is dismissive, con…
Instead of threatening us with the bogeymen who supposedly are crossing the southern border in his recent letter, Thomas Donovan should be con…
I had the privilege and honor to go along with 96 other veterans who took the 25th Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
I support the renovation of the Hatchery Building in Riverside Park for use as an event venue. It would be a great addition to the north end o…
Thank you, thank you, thank you, for fighting global warming.
A man of deep faith is talking with his friends after Sunday service, voicing his frustration at people’s lack of faith.
It is a fact that 99.2% of those who are hospitalized and die of COVID-19 have not been vaccinated. Cardinal Burke is an assertive/vocal vacci…