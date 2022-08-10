Rabbi Brian Serle: Offset hate speech with 'love speech'

On my birthday last week, I was greeted with the horrific news that political campaign signs just north of us - in Holmen - were vandalized with spray-painted swastikas. Some think this is a harmless prank which should best be ignored and not honored with a place in print or on TV. Others of us believe that this message should not be tolerated.

Hate speech is NOT free speech. The appearance of a swastika on a billboard can have a painful impact on someone for whom that symbol represents real person tragedy and loss.

I am NOT saying that a spray-painted swastika will lead to a near-term takeover by fascist militias. I do believe, however, that loss of freedom and democracy can be gradual, and must be prevented before it could ever happen. We cannot ignore hate speech at any level. Many city councils have put out a strong anti-hate message, and they have initiated anti-hate educational programs in their schools.

As a co-leader of the La Crosse Interfaith Leaders Coalition, I call on our fellow clergy to support this message of love and respect for our fellow citizens. The only response we the people of the Coulee Region can have is to offset hate speech with "love speech." Join us in this important campaign.

Rabbi Brian Serle

Onalaska